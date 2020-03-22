Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ECHO. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 344,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 545.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

