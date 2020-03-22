Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

