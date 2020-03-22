E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

EONGY stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.