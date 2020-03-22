Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 7,475 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Legg Mason by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 1,681,503 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LM shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

NYSE LM opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

