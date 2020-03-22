Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $533,000 in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of SP Plus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 185.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti dropped their price target on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.