Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of MGP Ingredients worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Brandon Gall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,048. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Colo bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,847.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $438,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

