Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 6,022 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $158.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

