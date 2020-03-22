Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 2,661 Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $123.60 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $213.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average is $194.27.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

