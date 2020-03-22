Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $412.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.69. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.42.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

