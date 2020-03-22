Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 5,973 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POL. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

POL stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

