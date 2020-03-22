DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 9.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares traded down 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.25, 1,651,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,665,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

