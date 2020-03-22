Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Donegal Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $198.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

