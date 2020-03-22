Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $299.95 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

