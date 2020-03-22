Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

