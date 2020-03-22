DMarket Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00002162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. DMarket has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $3.96 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMarket has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02773818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.