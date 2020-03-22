Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,360 shares of company stock worth $1,900,101. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

