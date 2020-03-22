Deutsche Bank Upgrades RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to “Buy”

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $11.36 on Friday. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

