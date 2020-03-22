Deutsche Bank Trims Ferguson (LON:FERG) Target Price to GBX 6,300

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferguson to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,473.41 ($85.15).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 4,656 ($61.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,815.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,661.48. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

