Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMV. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 569.75 ($7.49).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.54) on Thursday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 628.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 606.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

