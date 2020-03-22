Deutsche Bank Raises Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,119 ($14.72) to GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,072 ($14.10).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.63) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.92). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 968.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

