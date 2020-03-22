Deutsche Bank Lowers KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KZMYY. HSBC downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

