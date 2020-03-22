Deutsche Bank Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $11.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.