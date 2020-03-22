Deutsche Bank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FQVLF. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $3.68 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 3.05.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.