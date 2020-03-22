Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLN. Barclays upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,779.75 ($49.72).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,988 ($39.31) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,966.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,713.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 51.45 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, for a total transaction of £102,620 ($134,990.79).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

