Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

