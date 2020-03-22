Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $11.53. Delek US shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 8,629,683 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after buying an additional 1,552,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $40,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $37,554,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $17,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,069,000 after buying an additional 417,877 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

