Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 839,400 Shares

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DK stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Delek US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

