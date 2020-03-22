DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBSDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

