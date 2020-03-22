DATA Trading Up 29.1% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $71,974.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02773818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

