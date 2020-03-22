Darden Restaurants Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,145 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,793 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

