Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

DRI opened at $39.00 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $4,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

