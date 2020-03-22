Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.17. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 319,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 218,887 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.