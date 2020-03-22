CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Cut to $1.60

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.40 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

