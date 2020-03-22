Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

