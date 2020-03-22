CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

CVSI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CV Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

