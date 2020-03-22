Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cubic traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 9515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUB. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Cubic alerts:

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $2,450,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cubic by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cubic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Cubic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Cubic Company Profile (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.