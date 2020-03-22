CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $588.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.81.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CryoPort by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CryoPort by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

