Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $785.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after buying an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crocs by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $41,173,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Crocs by 3,403.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 589,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

