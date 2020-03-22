Critical Survey: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) vs. Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alkermes and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes -16.79% 1.58% 0.97% Onconova Therapeutics -967.77% -872.01% -195.28%

This table compares Alkermes and Onconova Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes $1.17 billion 1.80 -$196.62 million $0.07 191.14 Onconova Therapeutics $1.23 million 34.39 -$20.57 million ($4.99) -0.06

Onconova Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkermes. Onconova Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Alkermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alkermes and Onconova Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes 1 9 1 0 2.00 Onconova Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alkermes presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.90%. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 3,649.86%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Alkermes.

Risk & Volatility

Alkermes has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics beats Alkermes on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability. It is also developing BIIB098, a monomethyl fumarate, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat relapsing forms of MS; ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy; and ALKS 5461 for the treatment of depressive disorders. The company has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. It also has a research collaboration with Clovis Oncology, Inc. to evaluate ALKS 4230 in combination with Clovis rucaparib, a PARP inhibitor and lucitanib, an investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS. The company also develops Briciclib, which is in Phase I multi-site dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, it has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA; and a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

