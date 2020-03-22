Critical Survey: Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) vs. Shiseido (NASDAQ:SSDOY)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Assembly Biosciences and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Shiseido 0 1 1 0 2.50

Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 183.49%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Shiseido.

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences -611.63% -49.14% -36.70% Shiseido N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Shiseido’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $15.96 million 29.81 -$97.63 million ($3.72) -3.92 Shiseido $9.92 billion 2.12 $553.64 million $1.51 34.79

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Assembly Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shiseido beats Assembly Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome. It is involved in the development of core inhibitors that inhibit the functional activities of HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company's microbiome program consists of an integrated platform that includes the disease-targeted strain isolation, identification, characterization, and selection process for strain purification and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a licensed patented delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its product candidates include ABI-H0731 that is in two Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of HBV; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase 1a/1b dose-ranging clinical study in the HBV-cure program; and ABI-H3733 that is in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of HBV. In addition, the company engages in the development of product candidates for various disease indications, such as Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and immuno-oncology by using its microbiome platform. It has a collaboration agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for the development and commercialization of various microbiome gastrointestinal programs. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants. Further, it produces and sells cosmetic raw materials, medical-use drugs, medical cosmetics, and precision and analytical equipment. The company sells its products through cosmetic stores, department stores, mass merchandising stores, drug stores, and perfumeries. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.