Critical Review: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) & Telkom SA Ltd ADS (NASDAQ:TLKGY)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sonim Technologies and Telkom SA Ltd ADS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Telkom SA Ltd ADS 2 0 0 0 1.00

Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1,135.12%. Given Sonim Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Telkom SA Ltd ADS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Telkom SA Ltd ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -23.56% -100.81% -29.91% Telkom SA Ltd ADS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Telkom SA Ltd ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.10 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.52 Telkom SA Ltd ADS $11.04 billion 0.05 $738.44 million N/A N/A

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world. The Telkom Consumer business unit offers fixed and mobile broadband, voice, content, gaming, and IT solutions for individual customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. The BCX business unit comprises of cloud computing, security, big data analytics, and mobility solutions; IT products; and telecommunication products and services. The Gyro business unit manages masts and towers, property development, and property management services. The Yellow Pages business unit consists of advertising, digital and social media advertising, electronic commerce, and Omni-channel offerings. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.