Critical Review: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $3.39 million 0.54 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.49 $61.60 million $1.12 9.63

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -48.36% -29.27% -17.21% Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LM Funding America and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 103.12%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats LM Funding America on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

