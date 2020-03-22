Critical Contrast: Oportun Financial (OPRT) & Its Rivals

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oportun Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oportun Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million $61.60 million 9.63 Oportun Financial Competitors $5.00 billion $788.68 million 7.52

Oportun Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial Competitors -0.47% -2,239.17% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oportun Financial Competitors 357 1102 1137 68 2.34

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 103.12%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 130.90%. Given Oportun Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Oportun Financial competitors beat Oportun Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.