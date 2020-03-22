Critical Contrast: Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) & X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) and X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and X T L Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -649.95% -123.08% X T L Biopharmaceuticals N/A 8.54% 8.34%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and X T L Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 X T L Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 662.71%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than X T L Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X T L Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of X T L Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and X T L Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$24.96 million ($0.70) -1.69 X T L Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A $2.99 million N/A N/A

Summary

X T L Biopharmaceuticals beats Oncolytics Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1 for various indications. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

