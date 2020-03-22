Critical Comparison: Revolve Group (RVLV) versus Its Rivals

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Revolve Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Revolve Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 8 7 0 2.47 Revolve Group Competitors 255 937 2649 90 2.65

Revolve Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.85, indicating a potential upside of 159.09%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.74% -19.03% -6.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 12.35 Revolve Group Competitors $15.47 billion $487.33 million 16.26

Revolve Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Revolve Group rivals beat Revolve Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

