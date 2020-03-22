Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Down 9%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.39, approximately 2,467,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,613,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $110,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 522,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cree by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,259,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $58,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

