Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

NKE stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nike by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

