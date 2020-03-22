Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading Down 9.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $190.00. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock. Credit Acceptance traded as low as $258.17 and last traded at $258.38, 565,005 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 181,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.23.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CACC. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.33.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 186,552 shares valued at $82,815,546. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,408,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,108,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.20. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.