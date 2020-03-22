Cowen Lowers Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Price Target to

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Kaleyra stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Kaleyra has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaleyra stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 618,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Kaleyra accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 3.09% of Kaleyra as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

