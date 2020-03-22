Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $146.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $812,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $21,804,785. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software stock opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

